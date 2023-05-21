Wrestlers try to take protest to IPL game, denied entry

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 20

Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik today tried to take their protest to the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, venue of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, but were thwarted by Delhi Police.

We have received support from a lot of cricketers but not from any active players. Not only Mahendra Singh Dhoni, we want support from all of them. Dhoni is a big player and he is a great human being and so we want him to support us in our fight. Bajrang Punia

The wrestlers have been on a dharna at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding the resignation and arrest of Wrestling Federation of Indian (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers, including a minor. The wrestlers had been reluctant to take on the authorities, choosing to focus on Brij Bhushan, but today they tried to enlarge the protest by going to a high-profile IPL match here, with T-shirts supporting their cause. However, despite possessing valid tickets, there were stopped from entering the stadium by Delhi Police.

“We went to watch a cricket match at the Ferozeshah Kotla, which has been renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium,” Bajrang said. “We had tickets and we did not have any controversial. The only thing we had was a T-shirt that said ‘We Stand With the Wrestlers’, but we were not allowed to enter the stadium.”

“We asked the police why we were not allowed in,” the multiple World Championships medallist said. “They said they will take us to watch the match but won’t allow us to sit in the stands with ordinary fans. We had no idea where they wanted to take us. We were going there as normal fans and we weren’t sloganeering, but still this happened.”

Dhoni fans

Bajrang said that they wanted to watch CSK’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action today as this could be his last match in Delhi. “We wanted to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni play as this could be his last match. He is a very big player, so we wanted to see this match. We weren’t allowed in and when we wanted to return, they (police) wanted us to watch the match!” the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist said.

“They said we are celebrities and it is a security risk (if we watch in the general gallery). We are not celebrities when we are sleeping on the road for 28 days, but when we went there, all of a sudden we became celebrities!” he added.

Khap issue

Meanwhile, Vinesh has given a clarification on a previous statement in which she had said that a strong decision in a khap panchayat, to be held in Meham near Rohtak on Sunday, will hurt the country. Vinesh said she only meant that if the khap decides to extend the protest in support of the wrestlers, it would hurt the careers of athletes, and waste the time of the protesters. “When I said if khap takes a strong decision it might go against the country, I meant loss to us and supporters. We have been sitting here for almost a month and athletes’ careers are on the line,” she said. “This will be a loss for the players and supporters as their valuable time is getting lost.”