Wrestlers up the ante, say there's proof of sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 20

For the third day running, top Indian wrestlers stuck to their guns as they demanded Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s removal.

As promised, the wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, returned to Jantar Mantar in the morning. They are demanding that the WFI be disbanded as Singh and some of his allies have sexually harassed women wrestlers.

In a revelation she made today, Vinesh said she has the voice recording of a woman wrestler who told her about mental and physical torture she suffered.

“I have received a call from a woman wrestler who is not from my system, so I can’t disclose her whereabouts. I have a 30-minute recording of that call in which she has detailed what all happened with her,” Vinesh said.

“Also, six-seven boys have told us that they are in depression because they were tortured as well,” she added. “These allegations are against a WFI vice-president. The victims have sent written complaint against him but no action was taken and the federation never acknowledged it. President ji has claimed that no one has ever filed a complaint with them. We now have proof that people have complained about harassment.”

There are seven vice-presidents in WFI’s executive council and it remains unclear who among them was the alleged perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Singh cancelled his scheduled press conference in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. He had promised that he would make some big revelations but has decided he would speak to the media on Sunday after the WFI’s general body meeting.

In another development, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a seven-member committee to look into the complaint letter from the wrestlers.

The wrestlers had sent a formal complaint to IOA president PT Usha, requesting her to disband the WFI. However, at the meeting attended by the top brass – including joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey and treasurer Sahdev Yadav – no drastic measure was taken.

The committee, which will be chaired by MC Mary Kom, has Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav, Dola Banerjee and two lawyers as members. Interestingly, International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission member Abhinav Bindra also attended the meeting.