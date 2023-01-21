 Wrestlers up the ante, say there's proof of sexual harassment : The Tribune India

Wrestlers up the ante, say there's proof of sexual harassment

Demand Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s removal

Wrestlers up the ante, say there's proof of sexual harassment

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangita Phogat and Deepak Punia during the protest. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 20

For the third day running, top Indian wrestlers stuck to their guns as they demanded Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s removal.

As promised, the wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, returned to Jantar Mantar in the morning. They are demanding that the WFI be disbanded as Singh and some of his allies have sexually harassed women wrestlers.

In a revelation she made today, Vinesh said she has the voice recording of a woman wrestler who told her about mental and physical torture she suffered.

“I have received a call from a woman wrestler who is not from my system, so I can’t disclose her whereabouts. I have a 30-minute recording of that call in which she has detailed what all happened with her,” Vinesh said.

“Also, six-seven boys have told us that they are in depression because they were tortured as well,” she added. “These allegations are against a WFI vice-president. The victims have sent written complaint against him but no action was taken and the federation never acknowledged it. President ji has claimed that no one has ever filed a complaint with them. We now have proof that people have complained about harassment.”

There are seven vice-presidents in WFI’s executive council and it remains unclear who among them was the alleged perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Singh cancelled his scheduled press conference in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. He had promised that he would make some big revelations but has decided he would speak to the media on Sunday after the WFI’s general body meeting.

In another development, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a seven-member committee to look into the complaint letter from the wrestlers.

The wrestlers had sent a formal complaint to IOA president PT Usha, requesting her to disband the WFI. However, at the meeting attended by the top brass – including joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey and treasurer Sahdev Yadav – no drastic measure was taken.

The committee, which will be chaired by MC Mary Kom, has Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav, Dola Banerjee and two lawyers as members. Interestingly, International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission member Abhinav Bindra also attended the meeting.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

3
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

7
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

8
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

9
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

10
Sports

India crash out of FIH Hockey World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop