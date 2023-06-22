Wrestling Federation of India election to be held on July 11

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

In an unprecedented decision, the Returning Officer appointed to conduct the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar (retd), has postponed the scheduled polls.

As per the original notification, the polling was to happen on July 6. However, according to the latest notification, the elections will now be held on July 11.

There have been disputes among bodies before in elections, including IOA. However, the Returning Officer would mostly allow both the bodies to vote in a sealed envelope. NSF source

Interestingly, the decision came on a day when Justice Kumar had to finalise the electoral list.

Sources have confirmed that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey wrote a letter to Justice Kumar, requesting him to give a patient hearing to the state bodies where there is a dispute amongst two factions.

“Chaubey wrote a letter to the Returning Officer, requesting him to hear all the disputes for the sake of free and fair elections, and we think the latest election notification is a result of that,” a source in the IOA told The Tribune.

Haryana, Telangana, Assam, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are some of the states where there are two factions claiming the right to vote.

“Claims from Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana were heard today. Rest all will be heard in the coming days,” source added.

As per the new notification, the submission of nominations will now start from June 29 as opposed to June 23. The last date of submission is July 1. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled to take place on July 4, and the same day a list of all valid candidates is supposed to be published.

‘This is wrong’

The latest development has irked a few National Sports Federations (NSF) as they see the postponement as a direct intervention from the government. “There have been disputes among bodies before in elections, including IOA. However, the Returning Officer would mostly allow both the bodies to vote in a sealed envelope,” said an office-bearer of a national federation. “Elections have never been postponed on this pretext. This is a direct intervention from the government,” he added.