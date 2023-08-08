Wrestling great Kartar to contest in WFI polls

PTI

New Delhi, August 7

Indian wrestling great Kartar Singh is among five candidates in the fray for four vice-president posts in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for August 12.

Kartar, the two-time Asian Games gold medallist (1978 and 1986), is a former WFI secretary general with years of administrative experience.

The contest for the post of president will be between outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Kumar Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Anita Sheoran.

The 38-year-old Sheoran, it is learnt, has the backing of the six wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who led the protests against Brij Bhushan at Jantar Mantar here. Sheoran, interestingly, is also a witness against Brij Bhushan in the sexual harassment case.

As per the official list issued by the returning officer for the elections, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, there are four contestants in the fray for two joint secretary posts, while seven candidates will vie for five executive committee posts.