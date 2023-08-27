Wrestling trials: Aman Sehrawat books berth, Deepak Punia misses trials

PTI

Patiala, August 26

Aman Sehrawat asserted his supremacy in the men’s 57kg freestyle category as he clinched a World Championships berth while seasoned Olympian Deepak Punia skipped the national trials here today.

Aman defeated Atish Todkar in the final. Besides Sehrawat, Akash Dahiya will be representing India in the 61kg after getting the better of Neeraj, while Anuj Kumar will be seen in action in the 65kg category, in which Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia competes.

In Deepak’s absence, Sandeep Singh got the better of Jonty Kumar to win in the 86kg category.