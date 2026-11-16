WTA Finals: 19-year-old Andreeva captures title, becomes youngest champion since Sharapova

California [US], November 16 (ANI): The 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva secured the WTA Finals title, beating Elina Svitolina in the title clash in California on Sunday.

The current French Open champion defeated 32-year-old Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in 1 hour and 48 minutes, making her the youngest WTA Finals champion since legendary Maria Sharapova in 2004, as per WTA's official website.

Andreeva expressed how the WTA Finals week felt different: "It is like the first match is a semifinal of a bigger tournament, like a 500 or a 1000 (tournament)."

Svitolina made Andreeva toil for the last pair of sets. When she broke back for 5-5 in the first, she had already gone much farther in a set than anyone against the teenager all week. Andreeva broke right back and served it out. During the second set, the 32-year-old saved four break points in a game which went through six deuces and took more than 10 minutes. Svitolina led 4-3, but the youngster held and broke for the sixth time to finish the match.

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Andreeva had started to do self-talk, telling herself not to make any mistakes even before the title clash started, and if she missed a ball during the warm-up, she would tell herself she would make up for it on the next one. The self-talk eventually paid off.

“I felt like it was easier to deal with nerves, and I just felt like, why not keep the same mindset for the match,” Andreeva said.

Andreeva pointed out how her team helped her stay in the moment and "pushed her to her limits".

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"Feels amazing to be a part of this group of people [who have won here],” Andreeva said during her on-court trophy ceremony. “Super grateful for my team for pushing me to my limits when I do not want to do anything. Thanks for fighting for me and for forcing me to do everything I need to do," she said.

The 19-year-old also congratulated Svitolina, who had been her toughest opponent during the competition, saying, "Congratulations, Elina and team, for an amazing week. You have had an amazing season, and I know it is tough to lose in the final. You have a young daughter. You are an amazing mom, to come back and do this. I wish you the best of luck for the next season."

“The last person I want to thank is myself. I want to thank myself for always doing the hard work and never quitting, and for not taking the days off and for committing to what I need to do," she signed off. (ANI)

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