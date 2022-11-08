WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka does the unthinkable

Fort Worth (US), November 7

Aryna Sabalenka ended top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents, winning 6-2 2-6 6-1 for a spot in the final of the WTA Finals.

Sabalenka will next face Caroline Garcia, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-2 and has a chance to be just the second Frenchwoman to win the title at the season-ending event.

Swiatek, the French Open and US Open champion and runaway leader with eight tour victories, cruised through three round-robin victories, losing just 13 games to give her the longest winning run against the top-10 opponents since Steffi Graf won 17 straight in 1987.

Just like that, it was over when the 21-year-old from Poland lost the last five games against a player she had beaten in all four meetings this season. “I just want to make sure that every time she plays against me, she knows that she really has to work hard to get a win,” Sabalenka said. — AP