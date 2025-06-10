WTC final 2025: Aakash Chopra weighs in on Pat Cummins' impact

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): As the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 draws near, anticipation is building for the clash between reigning champions Australia and determined challengers South Africa.

While speaking on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network, JioStar cricket expert Aakash Chopra shared the pivotal role of Australia's skipper Pat Cummins, who has become synonymous with big-match performances and cool-headed leadership.

"Pat Cummins is the biggest threat," Chopra remarked.

"His leadership, his bowling when there is a partnership, his batting lower down the order--he contributes across departments. He leads from the front and always keeps the opposition under pressure," he added.

Cummins enters this WTC Final on the back of a stellar run as captain. Under his leadership, Australia clinched the previous WTC title by defeating India in the final, and followed it up with a historic ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 triumph, once again overcoming India in the decider on Indian soil. Now, Cummins has a golden opportunity to lead Australia to a third ICC title, further cementing his legacy as one of modern cricket's finest captains.

South Africa, on the other hand, are eyeing their maiden ICC title in the longest format and have assembled a formidable unit with a potent pace attack and determined batting order.

Australia has not lost a Test series in the past two years, winning away in New Zealand and Sri Lanka while retaining the Ashes in England in 2023.

They also defeated Pakistan and India at home, along with a draw against the West Indies, to secure a spot in the WTC decider against the Proteas. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)