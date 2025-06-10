London [UK] June 10 (ANI): The stage is set at Lord's for what promises to be a gripping ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final as reigning champions Australia prepare to defend their title against a determined South African side eager to make history. This will be Australia's second consecutive appearance in a WTC final, having won the 2023 edition against India, while for South Africa, it marks their first-ever shot at Test cricket's ultimate prize.

The match brings together two sides with outstanding records at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, often referred to as the "Home of Cricket." Australia have played 23 Tests at the venue, winning 12, losing just two, and drawing nine. South Africa, since their return to international cricket in 1991, have won five of their seven Tests at Lord's, drawn one, and lost only once, back in 2017. In their last appearance at the venue in 2022, the Proteas stunned England with an emphatic innings victory inside three days. With both sides enjoying strong histories at the ground, the final has fittingly been dubbed a clash between the "Lords of Lord's."

There is plenty at stake for both teams. A win for Australia would make them the first team to successfully defend the WTC title, adding to their 2023 triumph. It would also earn captain Pat Cummins his third ICC trophy in under two years, having already led his side to WTC and World Cup glory in 2023, both times defeating India in the finals. For South Africa, this match represents a golden opportunity to shed the long-standing "chokers" tag and lift their first major ICC title since the 1998 Champions Trophy, then known as the ICC KnockOut.

South Africa's road to the final has been marked by consistency and dominance. They topped the WTC standings with a points percentage of 69.44, having notched up impressive victories against West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Australia, who finished second with a points percentage of 67.54, had a more diverse campaign, registering 13 wins, four losses, and two draws from 19 matches. Their path included a 2-2 draw in the Ashes against England, a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan, a 1-1 draw against West Indies, a 2-0 away win in New Zealand, a 3-1 triumph over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and a 2-0 win in Sri Lanka.

Among the many subplots to this final, the battle between Steve Smith and Kagiso Rabada stands out as potentially match-defining. In 15 innings where they have faced off, Smith has scored 128 runs off Rabada's bowling at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 32.00. The South African quick has dismissed him four times and kept him quiet with 207 dot balls, despite conceding 16 fours and two sixes. Rabada's record at Lord's adds to the intrigue; he averages just 19.38 at the venue with 13 wickets in two Tests, including a five-wicket haul. Only Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc have comparable numbers at the ground. Smith, however, is no less dominant at Lord's, having scored 525 runs in five Tests at an average of 58.33, with two centuries and two fifties. His most recent innings at the ground was a brilliant 110 against England during the 2023 Ashes.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, speaking ahead of the final, emphasised the importance of embracing pressure situations.

"With some success, you just want to experience more of it, and that means when the going gets tough or the pressure is on, you embrace that. You take it on. You want to be the match-winner. Hopefully you don't get overwhelmed by big moments," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed that Lungi Ngidi will play ahead of Dane Paterson, pointing to the added pace and bounce Ngidi brings to the table.

"We've seen what Patto (Paterson) did for us at the end of last season. But from a tactical point of view, there's a little bit more pace from Lungi. He is taller as well," Bavuma said.

Australia playing 11: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

