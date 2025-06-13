DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / WTC Final: Aiden Markram scripts history becomes first Proteas batter to score hundred in ICC tournament final

WTC Final: Aiden Markram scripts history becomes first Proteas batter to score hundred in ICC tournament final

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK] June 13 (ANI): South African batter Aiden Markram makes history by becoming the first Proteas batter to score a hundred in an ICC tournament Final.

Advertisement

He achieved this feat during his outing in the World Test Championship Final 2025 against Australia at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London on Friday.

He also became the fourth batter after Jacques Kallis (113* against Sri Lanka in the 1998 ICC Knockout semifinal against SL), Herschelle Gibbs (116* against India in CT 2002 semifinals), and David Miller (101 against Australia in the World Cup 2023 semifinal) to hit a century for SA in ICC knockout matches.

Advertisement

The Proteas are less than 70 runs away from clinching their first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) title against Australia in the final.

South Africa have reached 213 runs in 56 overs, led by a century-run partnership between Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. Despite a hamstring injury, SA captain Bavuma has fought through to register a half-century.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, A fine half-century partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder put South Africa in a solid spot at the end of the second session during day three of the WTC final at Lord's on Friday.

At the end of the session, SA was 94/2, with skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) and Markram (49*) unbeaten. Starc played one of the finest innings of his life, which powered Australia to 207/10, leading by 281 at lunch.

Starc remained not out on 58, leaving Proteas to chasing 282 to end their ICC title drought. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to bowl out SA to retain their WTC title.

Brief Scores: Australia: 212 and 207 (Mitchell Starc 58*, Alex Carey 43, Kagiso Rabada 4/59) against SA: 138 and 94/2 (Aiden Markram 102*, Temba Bavuma 65*, Mitchell Starc 2/37). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts