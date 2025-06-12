DT
Home / Sports / WTC Final: At Tea, Australia lead by 106 after bowling out South Africa for 138; Cummins stars with 6/28

WTC Final: At Tea, Australia lead by 106 after bowling out South Africa for 138; Cummins stars with 6/28

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
London [UK] June 12 (ANI): After a ruthless bowling display that saw South Africa bowled out for just 138, Australia went into Tea at 32/2, holding a 106-run lead on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Thursday.

Captain Pat Cummins was the star of the session, producing a spell for the ages as he claimed 6/28, the best bowling figures by a captain in Test history at Lord's. Cummins' effort not only dismantled the Proteas' lower order but also brought up his 300th Test wicket, making the moment even more special.

South Africa resumed the second session at 121/5, but the innings unravelled rapidly. Cummins struck early after Lunch, trapping Kyle Verreynne LBW for 13. He followed it up with a sharp return catch to dismiss Marco Jansen for a duck.

Cummins completed his five-wicket haul by removing the dogged David Bedingham, who top-scored for South Africa with a gritty 45 off 111 deliveries. The Proteas slumped to 135/8 at that point.

Keshav Maharaj was run out for 7 and the final wicket came fittingly from Cummins again, who dismissed Kagiso Rabada for 1 to close the innings at 138.

Other contributors with the ball for Australia included Mitchell Starc (2/41) and Josh Hazlewood (1/27).

In reply, the Australian second innings began cautiously but suffered early setbacks. Kagiso Rabada, who had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, struck twice again in the second. He removed Usman Khawaja for 6 and Cameron Green for a duck and finished the session with 2/15.

At Tea, Steve Smith, fresh off a vital fifty in the first innings and known for his stellar record at Lord's, is unbeaten on 4 (2). He is with Marnus Labuschagne, who held firm on 16.

Brief scores: Australia 212 all out & 32/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 16, Usman Khawaja ; Kagiso Rabada 2/15) vs South Africa 138 all out (David Bedingham 45, Temba Bavuma 36; Pat Cummins 6/28). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
