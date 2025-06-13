DT
PT
WTC Final: Australia veteran Steve Smith sent to hospital after hurting his finger

ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
London [UK], June 13 (ANI): Australia suffered a massive scare when veteran batter Steve Smith hurt his finger when attempting a catch on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa, on Friday at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, according to the ICC website.

Smith was standing in close at slip with a helmet on when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma edged one into the cordon off pacer Mitchell Starc, and the Australia veteran grassed the chance with Bavuma on just two at the time.

The drop was further heightened when Smith hurt his finger and had to leave the ground to receive treatment.

Smith commenced the day's final session off the field to receive further treatment and was later sent to the hospital for scans.

"Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men's World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's," Australia confirmed.

"He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment."

Earlier in the third session, South Africa are more than halfway through in their run chase of 282 against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 at Lord's. Aiden Markram is closing in on a century while South African captain Temba Bavuma is battling through injury and nearing a fifty. SA have reached 154/2 after 38 overs.

A fine half-century partnership between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder put South Africa in a solid spot at the end of the second session during day three of the WTC final at Lord's on Friday. At the end of the session, SA was 94/2, with skipper Temba Bavuma (11*) and Markram (49*) unbeaten.

Earlier, Starc played one of the finest innings of his life, which powered Australia to 207/10, leading by 281 at lunch. Starc remained not out on 58, leaving Proteas to chasing 282 to end their ICC title drought. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to bowl out SA to retain their WTC title. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

