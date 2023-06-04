WTC Final: Code of conducting catching

PTI

Portsmouth, June 3

The Indian team’s training sessions over the years have had their share of innovations and, and the newest one involves the use of multi-coloured rubber balls for catching practice, with the idea of adjusting to last-minute deviations in ball path.

One of the Indian team’s fielding drills at the Arundel ground near here saw rising star Shubman Gill practising catching with a green ball. Also on show were yellow balls, but they were not the lawn tennis balls one usually gets to see when wicketkeepers and close-in fielders practise for reflex catches.

“These are specially made rubber balls, not the ones we are used to seeing in gully cricket. These are made for fielding drills,” a renowned fielding coach who has worked with the NCA in Bengaluru and at national camps said.

Asked if there was any significance of the green balls used to give catching practice to Gill, he said: “I don’t think there is any specific scientific or cricketing reason for any specific colour. But certainly there is a reason for using that kind of rubber balls for catching practice — especially for slip fielders and keepers. In England, due to underlying moisture and the lush green outer area (beyond 22 yards), the ball wobbles a lot more than usual.”

“England is the one country — and to some extent New Zealand too — where you will find that deliveries that beat the batter’s outside edge deviate wickedly, making it difficult to gather or catch the ball. The Dukes brand ball used in England, in fact, wobbles even more,” the coach added.

He explained why these rubber “reaction balls” are being used for training.

“These balls are lighter in weight and hence it would wobble and also swing or deviate more. The idea is to get adjusted to this changing trajectory or line of the ball,” the coach said. “Now, coming to the colour... various different colours are used because it is a human tendency to lose the sight of the ball at last second. Various colours help you to judge the line of deviation until the last moment while catching the ball,” he said.