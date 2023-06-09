 WTC Final: Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting : The Tribune India

WTC Final: Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting

The right-arm bowler attacked Australia with short pitch deliveries and also showed much-needed aggression on the field, which impressed Ricky Ponting

WTC Final: Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting

India’s Mohammed Siraj reacts during the second day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, on June 8, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

London, June 9

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels India “let themselves down” by not bowling fuller in the ongoing World Test Championship final but praised pacer Mohammed Siraj for his tenacity, calling him the “ultimate competitor”.

Siraj (4/108) bowled his best but the other India could not stop Australia from amassing 469 runs in the first innings at The Oval with Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) scoring centuries.

Siraj was perhaps the only bright spot for India with the ball as he accounted for Usman Khawaja (0), Head, Pat Cummins (9) and Nathan Lyon (9) to bring up his 50 wickets in Test cricket.

“I loved seeing that and he looks like the ultimate competitor. Maybe sometimes he gets carried away and goes a little bit over the top, but you need those guys in your side when things aren’t going well,” Ponting told the ICC on Thursday.

The right-arm bowler attacked Australia with short pitch deliveries and also showed much-needed aggression on the field, which impressed Ponting.

“He was the one today (Thursday) who said I am going to be the guy that is going to turn things around and what I loved was that his pace didn’t drop at all during the whole innings.

“From the first ball yesterday morning until late this afternoon, his pace was hovering around that 86 or 87-mile and hour mark and that says a lot about a great attitude.”

Ponting feels Indian bowlers should have looked to bowl fuller lengths instead of bowling short.

“I think where they let themselves down was in the first hour yesterday and bowling too short. With the wicket conditions, the overhead conditions they had and the brand new Dukes ball, they had to bowl fuller and get the ball driven back down the ground,” he said.

“They needed to have Australia four or five down at lunch and they only had them two down which was a pretty good result (for Australia),” said Ponting, recalling the first session on the opening day, which so far has been the best in terms of assistance to fast bowlers.

Without getting into the discussion of whether India should have played Ravichnadran Ashwin in the WTC final, Ponting said India’s decision to play four seamers might pay its dividends later in the game.

“I know the captain wears the brunt of it (criticism), but I know it’s not only his decision. I saw Rahul Dravid and him (Rohit Sharma) out in the middle yesterday morning and they had a long discussion about what they wanted to do at the toss.” Ponting said.

“If they wanted to bowl first I think they had to play the four seamers. So far you would say it hasn’t paid off — but there is a long way to go and we probably shouldn’t be too quick to judge,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Nation

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

3
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

4
Chandigarh

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

5
Punjab

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

6
Nation

Court asks Rajya Sabha secretariat not to evict AAP MP Raghav Chadha from official bungalow till it decides his plea

7
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

8
World

Four children wounded in knife attack in French town, two in critical condition; assailant arrested

9
Nation

Hope for 700 Indian students facing deportation as Canadian parliamentary panel steps in

10
Nation

Whopping 12 lakh sex offenders in Indian database: Minister Smriti Irani

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

There have been signs of differences between the party and i...

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Binda...

Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, says NCP as party leaders meet Mumbai police chief

Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, says NCP as party leaders meet Mumbai police chief

A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar's daughter and Lok ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth ~669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

4 AAP councillors on way to protest against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher detained

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Theft accused hangs self at police station

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Vidhan Sabha panel finds disprepencies in working of CETPs

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office