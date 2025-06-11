DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / WTC final: SA's Rabada, Jansen put Australia on backfoot with early wickets (Day 1, Lunch)

WTC final: SA's Rabada, Jansen put Australia on backfoot with early wickets (Day 1, Lunch)

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): A fiery opening spell by Kagiso Rabada set the tone for South Africa, who ended the first session of day one during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia with four early wickets at Lord's on Wednesday.

Advertisement

At the end of the first session, Australia was 67/4, with Steve Smith (26*) unbeaten.

After South Africa opted to bowl first, openers Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne struggled against the movement generated by Proteas quicks Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, and the ball beat their bats plenty of times.

Advertisement

In the seventh over, Rabada dealt Aussies a huge blow as Khawaja, the team's top run-getter in this WTC cycle, perished for a 20-ball duck. A thick edge off his bat went into the hands of David Bedingham at slips. Australia was 12/1 in 6.3 overs.

Cameron Green came to bat at number three. Australia's move to have a new-look top-order backfired as after a four, a fine catch by Aiden Markram at slips removed him from the equation for just four runs in three balls. Australia was 16/2 in seven overs.

Advertisement

Smith was with Marnus Labuschange at the crease. The duo started to build a partnership, taking on South African bowlers well, who also had their moments. Smith got some boundaries against pace, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Just when things looked to settle down one, Labuschagne edged one to wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne, dismissed for 17 in 56 balls. Australia was 46/3 in 18 overs. Marco Jansen got his first wicket.

Aussies' hopes now rested on heroes of the 2023 WTC final against India, Smith and Travis Head. A fine slash by Head helped Australia reach the 50-run mark in 20 overs.

However, Jansen put an end to Head's brief appearance, removing him for 11 in 13 balls after being caught by the keeper. Australia was 67/4 and the lunch was taken at that note.

South Africa had won the toss and opted to field first.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :Entities :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts