WTC final: Smith, Webster fifties lead Aussie fightback against SA after early wickets, reach 190/5 at Tea (Day 1)

Updated At : 08:25 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
London [UK], June 11 (ANI): After a dominant opening session by South Africa, Australia mounted a strong comeback in the second session to take control of proceedings, reaching 190/5 at Tea on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Wednesday at Lord's.

The Proteas had the upper hand in the first session, reducing Australia to 67/4 with their pace attack firing on all cylinders. However, the momentum shifted after the break, thanks to a gritty and composed partnership between veteran batter Steve Smith and all-rounder Beau Webster.

Smith, known for his stellar record at Lord's, once again delivered under pressure with a well-crafted innings of 66 runs off 112 balls. His knock, which included 10 boundaries, was a mix of resilience and elegant stroke play. He brought up his half-century in 78 balls, anchoring the innings and guiding Australia out of early trouble.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Smith and Webster added a vital 79 runs, stabilizing the innings and frustrating the South African bowlers. Smith eventually fell to a surprise bowling change when part-timer Aiden Markram claimed his wicket, the only breakthrough for South Africa in the session.

Webster, meanwhile, continued to impress with a fluent, counter-attacking knock. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 55 from 76 deliveries, peppered with eight boundaries. He was well supported by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who contributed a brisk 22 not out off 29 balls, including four boundaries.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 32.1 overs and brought up 150 in 42.1 overs, underlining their fightback after a shaky start. With Webster and Carey looking settled, the Australians will aim to build a strong total heading into the final session of the day.

Brief scores: Australia 190/5 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 66, Beau Webster 55*; Kagiso Rabada 2/35) vs South Africa. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

