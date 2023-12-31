WTC, WC titles... It’s a happy New Year for Cummins & Co

Melbourne, December 30

Captain Pat Cummins declared himself delighted at the end of a landmark year for Australian cricket as his 10-wicket haul in the second Test win over Pakistan here secured his entry into an elite band of bowlers.

Cummins led his side on Friday to a fourth consecutive home series win with a Man of the Match performance that saw him become only the 10th player to claim 250 wickets or more for Australia.

The 30-year-old joins an illustrious list, headed by Shane Warne, and featuring fast bowlers Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillie as well as current Test players Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc.

“It’s pretty special company being up there,” said Cummins, who now has 252 wickets in 57 Test matches. “A real proud moment to see the names you’re up there alongside. Achievements in test cricket, the things that are most satisfying, is the longevity it takes to hit a few of those milestones, especially after missing a few years when I was a bit younger. It’s always a nice little reminder.”

Cummins’ career haul is particularly noteworthy for a player who started his Test career aged 18, but spent more than five years out of the team due to a succession of injuries.

He returned in 2017 and was appointed captain in November 2021, with questions initially raised over how effective a fast bowler could be in the role.

Cummins has answered those questions emphatically, leading Australia to the World Test Championship, an ODI World Cup triumph and the retention of the Ashes in England during the last 12 months.

“As a team, just a huge year, all formats, a lot of success, and stop off by winning a series at home which we pride ourselves on doing. It’s a pretty satisfying way to end 2023,” he added. — Reuters

#Cricket #Pakistan