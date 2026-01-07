DT
WTT Feeder Series 2026: Sarthak Arya/Hardee Patel upset third seeds Snehit and Sayali Wani in mixed doubles qualifying round

WTT Feeder Series 2026: Sarthak Arya/Hardee Patel upset third seeds Snehit and Sayali Wani in mixed doubles qualifying round

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Sarthak Arya and Hardee Patel upset third seeds Snehit Suravajjula and Sayali Wani 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10 to advance to the second round of the mixed doubles qualifying while the top singles players comfortably won their opening group matches in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Series 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of the WTT Feeder Series in Vadodara, presented by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, is being organised by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, as per a press release.

In the singles group stage, Yashansh Malik, Sanyog Kapali, and Jash Modi in men's and Selena Selvakumar, Nithya Mani, and Sampada Bhiwandikar in women's won their opening matches.

Yashansh Malik was made to work hard by Preyesh Suresh for a 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 14-12, 11-8 in Group 1, Sanjoy Kapila beat Harsh Merotha 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 in Group 2 while Jash Modi registered a dominant 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 over Nepal's Rubin Maharjan in Group 3 of men's singles.

In women's singles, Selena defeated Mukta Dalvi 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in Group 1, Nithya Mani defeated Sammridhi Banik 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 in Group 2 and Sampada Bhiwandikar fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the young Naisha Rewaskar 11-8, 8-11, 11-13, 11-5, 12-10 in Group 3.

In Group 5, the up-and-coming Tanishka Kalbhairav defeated Yashini Sivasankar 11-7, 12-10, 11-6, while Senhora D'Souza lost 7-11, 11-13, 7-11 against Aafrien Murad in Group 6.

Earlier, the young combination of Dhairya Parmar and Anusha Kutumbale got the better of Rajiv Sahu and Pranati Ramesh 11-5, 5-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8 in the first round of mixed doubles qualifying and will now face second seeds Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Nithya Mani. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

