DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / WTT Youth Contender 2026: Syndrela Das-Sarthak Arya, Vivaan Dave-Naisha Rewaskar win U-19 and U-15 mixed doubles titles

WTT Youth Contender 2026: Syndrela Das-Sarthak Arya, Vivaan Dave-Naisha Rewaskar win U-19 and U-15 mixed doubles titles

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): India's Syndrela Das won her second title in two days by teaming up with Sarthak Arya to clinch the U-19 mixed doubles crown in the WTT Youth Contender 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here on Sunday, as per a release.

Advertisement

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender in Vadodara, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat is being hosted by Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, will feature a total of 226 players competing across the U-11 to U-19 age categories.

Advertisement

In the U-19 mixed doubles final, Syndrela and Sarthak dominated the top-seeded combination of Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 to clinch the title.

Advertisement

Syndrela won the girls' U-17 singles title on Sunday and is also in contention to retain her U-19 singles crown.

Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar bagged the U-15 mixed doubles title, beating Reyansh Jalan and Tanishka Kalbhairav 11-8, 11-8, 11-3.

Advertisement

Earlier, U-11, U-15 and U-19 girls and boys were in action in the group stage, with the top two players from each group qualifying for the knockout stage.

In the boy's U-11 category, Rehansh Singhvi in Group 1 and Rajdeep Biswas in Group 2 won all their three group matches to reach the semifinals.

Aadya Baheti and Anshika Gupta topped their respective groups in the girls' U-11 category to make it to the last four stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts