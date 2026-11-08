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Home / Sports / WWE star Drew McIntyre extends Diwali wishes, Rey Mysterio gets colourful Rangoli tribute from fans

WWE star Drew McIntyre extends Diwali wishes, Rey Mysterio gets colourful Rangoli tribute from fans

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ANI
Updated At : 12:42 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Undisputed Champion Drew McIntyre extended Diwali wishes to everyone in India, while wrestling fans celebrated Diwali in style by giving a tribute to legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio with a colourful Rangoli.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

Posting on the official X handle of WWE India, McIntyre said, "I would like to take a second to wish a very happy Diwali to all of India".

McIntyre is one of the most accomplished names in WWE of the modern era, having won the Undisputed WWE title thrice and the World Heavyweight Championship once. The 41-year-old is also a one-time Intercontinental champion, a one-time 'Royal Rumble' match winner and a one-time 'Money in the Bank' briefcase winner.

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Rey Mysterio, one of the most legendary wrestlers of all time with a career spanning four decades, got a tribute from fans in form of a colourful rangoli, which captured Mysterio's colourful mask, a hallmark of lucha libre style of wrestling, in its full glory.

The 51-year-old was standing with his close friend and professional wrestler Penta, the current holder of the 'Money in the Bank' briefcase and was clearly wowed by the piece of art dedicated to him.

On that note, he said to his Indian fans, "Happy Diwali India. Booyaka, Rey Mysterio, 619".

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The Diwali fan wishes from WWE wrestlers highlight the strong bond WWE superstars has formed with the Indian audiences over the years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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