Xabi Alonso reaches agreement with Chelsea for 4-year-deal as manager

London [UK], May 17 (ANI): Former Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso has reached an agreement with Chelsea to become their permanent manager on a four-year deal, reported Sky Sports.

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The former Real Madrid boss is Chelsea's number one target and would be starting work at Stamford Bridge from July onwards for pre-season. Last night, Chelsea registered a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

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Chelsea have not had the best season so far; they are currently in ninth place in the Premier League, with 13 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses, giving them 49 points and keeping them 30 points away from table-toppers Arsenal.

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The Blues had sacked Liam Rosenior in April after three months in charge following a string of poor performances and had been looking for a new head coach. The current interim boss is Calum McFarlane

Alonso, who has the experience of playing in the highly intense Premier League environment with Liverpool, will be the manager, instead of head coach, in Chelsea's recognition of his experience in English football from 2004 to 2009 and the key role he will be playing to develop the club across all aspects.

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Alonso's availability had created some buzz around a potential return to Liverpool after a struggle-filled season for Liverpool, who are placed fifth and are not truly assured of their place in the UEFA Champions League, with them and fourth-placed Aston Villa having one match each to go. In their previous match, Aston had beaten Liverpool 4-2 to secure the fourth spot.

However, Dutchman Arne Slot, who led the team to the Premier League title last season, expects to retain his job.

The other coaches on Chelsea's shortlist were Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Fulham head coach Marco Silva, with the former said to have impressed Chelsea leadership as well.

Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, Como's Cesc Fabregas and ex-Flamengo boss Felipe Luis were also among the considered options. But Alonso, who has been seeking work since being sacked by Real Madrid in January, seven months into his stint with Spanish giants, looks more or less confirmed to be the manager, with an announcement expected on Sunday.

Xabi has won two UEFA Champions Leagues as a player, one each with Liverpool and Real Madrid, and also captured the FA Cup, La Liga, Copa del Rey and Bundesliga (with Bayern Munich) as a player.

In his first stint as a coach, he led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title win back in 2023/24.

When the announcement comes, Alonso will be the fifth permanent appointment of the BlueCo ownership era of Chelsea, following Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior. (ANI)

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