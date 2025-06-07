Yamal helps Spain beat France, enter Nations League final

Lamine Yamal won the battle of Ballon d’Or contenders by scoring twice as Spain eclipsed France 5-4 in their Nations League semifinal.

The 17-year-old Yamal outshone French counterparts Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele on Thursday as Spain initially ran riot against Didier Deschamps’ tired-looking team to book their place in Sunday’s final against Portugal.

The game had been billed as a contest between young stars, but it was clear that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win in Munich on Saturday had added more weight to French legs with PSG stars Doue and Dembele disappointing.

It was the highest scoring game in the Nations League’s short history, but three of the four French goals came after Yamal had made it 5-1 and the Spanish players eased up thinking the game was won.

Kylian Mbappe scored what seemed a consolation from a penalty with France 4-0 down. Substitute Rayan Cherki scored late on his France debut after Yamal scored Spain’s fifth, then Spain defender Daniel Vivian conceded an own goal, and Cherki set up fellow substitute Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time as France ultimately came close to an improbable comeback.

“It was a great game. In the end it was a little close, but we played very well and I think deserved to win,” Yamal said.

Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Yamal threaded the ball through to Mikel Oyarzabal, who held off two defenders and served it on a plate for Williams. Mikel Merino made it 2-0 three minutes later after playing a one-two with Oyarzabal. Adrien Rabiot conceded a penalty for a mistimed challenge on Yamal, who dusted himself off to make it 3-0 from the spot in the 54th.

Pedri scored a minute after that. Pedro Porro’s foul gave Mbappe his chance from the penalty, but Yamal replied to that by prodding the ball past Maignan for 5-1.

Brazil draw with Ecuador in Ancelotti’s debut

Sao Paulo: Brazil held Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in a South American World Cup qualifying game that marked Carlo Ancelotti’s debut as national team coach. The match in Guayaquil offered few scoring opportunities for either team.