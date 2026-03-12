Yamal saves Barca as Bayern and Atletico run riot

A dramatic night of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 action delivered late drama, heavy defeats and dominant performances across Europe. Barcelona escaped with a stoppage time draw against Newcastle United, Bayern Munich produced the most emphatic result of the night, while Liverpool and Tottenham both suffered damaging defeats in their respective ties.

Barcelona salvaged a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United after Lamine Yamal converted a penalty in the 96th minute, rescuing the Spanish side from what looked like a certain defeat.

Newcastle had taken the lead earlier in the match through Harvey Barnes, who finished from close range after the home side capitalised on a defensive lapse.

The Premier League side played with greater intensity for long spells and disrupted Barcelona’s rhythm with aggressive pressing.

Barcelona, meanwhile, appeared physically drained after a demanding run of matches and struggled to create clear chances in open play.

Newcastle remained compact defensively and looked comfortable protecting their lead as the match entered stoppage time.

However, a late foul inside the penalty area gave Barcelona a lifeline. Yamal calmly stepped up and converted from the spot, ensuring the Spanish side escaped with a draw despite an unconvincing performance.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray, with Mario Lemina scoring the decisive goal for the Turkish side.

The hosts produced a disciplined defensive display and limited Liverpool to very few clear chances throughout the match.

Liverpool controlled possession for long spells but struggled to break down Galatasaray’s well-organised defence. Mohamed Salah endured a difficult evening, failing to make a significant impact in the attacking third.

The defeat also came in Arne Slot’s 100th match in charge of Liverpool, turning what could have been a celebratory milestone into a frustrating night for the Premier League club.

Tottenham suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone’s side taking control early in the match.

Atletico raced into a commanding lead through goals from Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez, who scored twice. Robin Le Normand also added a goal as the Spanish side dominated the opening stages.

Tottenham’s problems were compounded when goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky had to be substituted after only 17 minutes, forcing the visitors to reorganise their defence.

Spurs did manage to score through Pedro Porro and later Dominic Solanke, but Atletico’s fast start and clinical finishing ensured the hosts maintained control of the tie.

Bayern Munich produced the standout performance of the night with a 6-1 victory over Atalanta in Bergamo.

The German champions overwhelmed their opponents with attacking intensity and quick passing. Goals from Michael Olise (two), Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Josip Stanisic and Nicolas Jackson highlighted Bayern’s attacking strength.

Atalanta managed a late consolation through Mario Pasalic, but Bayern remained dominant throughout and rarely looked troubled.

The night highlighted the contrasting fortunes of Europe’s biggest clubs. Bayern Munich strengthened their credentials as serious contenders for the title, while Barcelona will feel fortunate to remain level in their tie after a tired performance in England. Liverpool and Tottenham, meanwhile, now face difficult tasks in the return legs if they hope to keep their Champions League campaigns alive.