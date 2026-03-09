DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Yamal strike decides tight contest as Barca edge Athletic

Yamal strike decides tight contest as Barca edge Athletic

article_Author
Dungar Patel
Updated At : 05:34 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring. Reuters
Advertisement

Lamine Yamal once again proved decisive as Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club in La Liga, restoring their four-point lead at the top of the table.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old forward produced the key moment of the match in the 68th minute at San Mames. After receiving a pass from Pedri, Yamal cut inside and curled a precise left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Unai Simon to break the deadlock.

Advertisement

Barcelona did not dominate the match in their usual attacking style but managed the game carefully, knowing a busy schedule lies ahead with a Champions League fixture against Newcastle United approaching. Hansi Flick’s side appeared to play with controlled intensity, focusing on securing the result rather than pushing relentlessly forward.

Advertisement

Athletic Club started with energy and attempted to test Barcelona’s defence, but the visitors remained organised. Barcelona were also dealing with several injuries, with key defenders Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde unavailable, forcing Flick to adjust his backline. Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin held their ground in central defence, while Eric Garcia operated at right-back and Joao Cancelo on the left.

Despite the win, Barcelona’s attack looked inconsistent. Ferran Torres struggled in front of goal and extended his run without scoring to eight matches, showing visible frustration before being substituted. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha came on later but could not significantly increase the attacking threat.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Flick acknowledged Torres’ difficult run but backed the forward to regain confidence, noting that the coaching staff is working to help him rediscover his form.

The Barcelona coach also praised Yamal for producing the decisive moment. Even though the youngster was not at his sharpest throughout the match, Flick highlighted his ability to decide games with individual brilliance.

With the victory, Barcelona maintained their lead in the title race and continue to keep Real Madrid at bay as the season enters a crucial phase.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts