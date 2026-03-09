Yamal strike decides tight contest as Barca edge Athletic

Lamine Yamal once again proved decisive as Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club in La Liga, restoring their four-point lead at the top of the table.

The 18-year-old forward produced the key moment of the match in the 68th minute at San Mames. After receiving a pass from Pedri, Yamal cut inside and curled a precise left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Unai Simon to break the deadlock.

Barcelona did not dominate the match in their usual attacking style but managed the game carefully, knowing a busy schedule lies ahead with a Champions League fixture against Newcastle United approaching. Hansi Flick’s side appeared to play with controlled intensity, focusing on securing the result rather than pushing relentlessly forward.

Athletic Club started with energy and attempted to test Barcelona’s defence, but the visitors remained organised. Barcelona were also dealing with several injuries, with key defenders Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde unavailable, forcing Flick to adjust his backline. Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin held their ground in central defence, while Eric Garcia operated at right-back and Joao Cancelo on the left.

Despite the win, Barcelona’s attack looked inconsistent. Ferran Torres struggled in front of goal and extended his run without scoring to eight matches, showing visible frustration before being substituted. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha came on later but could not significantly increase the attacking threat.

Speaking after the match, Flick acknowledged Torres’ difficult run but backed the forward to regain confidence, noting that the coaching staff is working to help him rediscover his form.

The Barcelona coach also praised Yamal for producing the decisive moment. Even though the youngster was not at his sharpest throughout the match, Flick highlighted his ability to decide games with individual brilliance.

With the victory, Barcelona maintained their lead in the title race and continue to keep Real Madrid at bay as the season enters a crucial phase.