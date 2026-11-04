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Home / Sports / Yamal surpasses Mbappe to become highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history

Yamal surpasses Mbappe to become highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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London [UK], November 4 (ANI): Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal surpassed Kylian Mbappé to become the highest-scoring teenager in UEFA Champions League history after finding the net in his side's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old winger capitalised on a defensive error from Villa to open the scoring in the seventh minute at Spotify Camp Nou, curling the ball past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to register his 14th goal in the competition, as per ESPN.

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Raphinha further strengthened Barcelona's advantage with a second-half brace as the LaLiga champions cruised to victory, handing Aston Villa their first defeat in the Champions League league phase and provisionally moving up to second in the standings.

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Yamal's achievement saw him move past Real Madrid forward Mbappé, who previously held the record with 13 Champions League goals as a teenager. Mbappé, who has now scored 72 goals in the competition, remains among the tournament's most prolific players.

The Barcelona youngster has reached the milestone in just 37 appearances, continuing to rewrite Champions League records. He remains the youngest player to start a match in the competition's main stage, having made his full European debut against Porto at the age of 16 years and 83 days.

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The Spain international also holds the records for being the youngest player to score and provide an assist in a Champions League match, as well as the youngest to score in a semi-final. He additionally holds the record for the most goals scored before turning 18 (five) and 19 (11).

However, Yamal no longer holds the record as the youngest player to feature in the Champions League knockout stages, having been surpassed by Max Dowman earlier this year.

The milestone comes amid an impressive start to the season for Yamal, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings last week, behind Harry Kane and Mbappé.

In 15 appearances across all competitions this season, the Barcelona forward has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists, underlining his growing influence in Hansi Flick's side. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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