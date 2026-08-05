"Yash Dhull is the kind of player who takes responsibility and wins matches for the team": Money Grewal after Central Delhi Kings' big win

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings continued their impressive run in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Purani Dilli 6 in a rain-curtailed 15-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

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The Kings produced a complete team performance, with Money Grewal leading the way with the ball before Yash Dhull stole the show with a sensational unbeaten century during the chase.

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Reflecting on the victory, Grewal praised Dhull's match-winning knock.

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"Yash is the kind of player who takes responsibility and wins matches for the team. As long as he is at the crease, we always believe we are in the game, regardless of the target. He has been in outstanding form," he said.

Speaking about his own bowling performance, Grewal added, "Our plan at that stage was to keep attacking and bowl in the right areas during the death overs. We knew that if we could pick up a few more wickets and expose the new batters, it would become difficult for them to score freely. I just focused on executing my plans, and thankfully it worked for us."

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Asked to bat first, Purani Dilli 6 were rocked early as Money Grewal dismantled the top order. Central Delhi Kings reduced them to 55/5 in the ninth over, putting them under immense pressure.

With the innings in trouble, Rohan Rathi and Ashwini Chillar came to the rescue with a valuable 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Rathi played an aggressive knock of 46 off just 21 balls, while Chillar anchored the innings with a composed 38 off 29 deliveries. Their partnership helped Purani Dilli 6 recover and post a competitive 140/7 in their 15 overs.

Money Grewal was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/22 from his three overs. Gavnish Khurana also impressed with 2/22, ensuring the Kings kept the pressure on throughout the innings.

In reply, Central Delhi Kings made light work of the chase. Yash Dhull led from the front with a breathtaking unbeaten century, reaching the milestone in just 47 balls. His flawless innings, filled with elegant strokeplay and powerful hitting, ensured there were no hiccups during the chase. (ANI)

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