DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon fifties hand Central Delhi Kings dominant win over North Delhi Strikers

Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon fifties hand Central Delhi Kings dominant win over North Delhi Strikers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings produced an exceptionally destructive batting performance to defeat away North Delhi Strikers by eight wickets in Match 28 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

Opting to field after winning the toss, Central Delhi Kings delivered a disciplined bowling display to restrict North Delhi Strikers to a modest 150/9 in their 20 overs, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The Strikers struggled to maintain momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Money Grewal provided an early breakthrough by removing captain Sarthak Ranjan for 10. Middle-order batter Bharat Sindhwani top-scored with a 27-ball 34, while Yash Bhatia (24 off 15) and Arjun Rapria (unbeaten 28 off 17) provided brief late sparks.

Advertisement

Central Delhi's bowling attack maintained complete control throughout the innings. Leg-spinner Tejas Baroka led the charge with remarkable figures of 2/17 from his four overs, while Gavnish Khurana (2/25), Aatrey Tripathi (2/43), and Abhishek Kumar Yadav (2/37) chipped in with two wickets apiece to keep North Delhi under check.

Chasing 151 for victory, Central Delhi Kings launched an absolute carnage right from ball one. Openers Siddharth Joon and captain Yash Dhull tore the Strikers' bowling attack apart, forging a blistering 140-run partnership in just 45 deliveries for the opening wicket.

Advertisement

Central Delhi amassed a staggering 112 runs in the mandatory powerplay, completely dismantling the opposition's bowling strategy.

Joon led the onslaught with a sensational 76 off just 24 balls, featuring six fours and eight massive sixes at a strike rate of 316.67. Captain Dhull was equally ruthless, smashing 69 off 24 deliveries with nine boundaries and four sixes.

Though both openers fell in back-to-back overs with victory in sight, the heavy damage had already been done. Yugal Saini and Keshav Dabas comfortably completed the formalities as Central Delhi Kings reached 151/2 in just 9.3 overs, sealing an emphatic eight-wicket win with 63 balls left to spare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts