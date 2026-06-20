Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to two ODI tons

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): India's star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's rapid rise in ODI cricket continued as he became the fastest Indian to score two ODI centuries, reaching the milestone in just six innings.

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He surpassed the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan (7 innings), followed by Kedar Jadhav (9), Virat Kohli (17), and Shubman Gill (18).

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The sytlist left-handed batter achieved this feat during India's third ODI against Afghanistan, beating them by nine wickets in the final ODI at Chennai on Saturday.

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Jaiswal slammed his second ton in the format against Afghanistan, following up on his century against South Africa in Vizag in December 2025.

A sensational century from Jaiswal, a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna and a fiery half-century from Rohit Sharma were the highlights as India completed a series whitewash over Afghanistan, beating them by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at Chennai on Saturday.

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After a century from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and fifty from Azmatullah Omarzai (50 in 56 balls, with five fours and two sixes) carried Afghanistan to 218 after a pace onslaught from Prasidh Krishna (5/23), Jaiswal (110* in 86 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (79 in 69 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) ate into the majority of the target by themselves with a 170-run stand for the first wicket.

Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer (20*) motored along to the target, with over 21 overs left.

Speaking after his brillaint hundred, Jaiswal said he thoroughly enjoyed his innings and was determined to bat deep after getting off to a strong start in the powerplay.

He credited his success to staying focused on his process, controlling what he could, and benefiting from clear communication and support from the team management.

Jaiswal added that he was determined to make the most of his opportunity, emphasizing the importance of converting good starts into big scores when conditions are in a batter's favour.

"Yes, I really enjoyed. Initially, I got some runs initially in powerplay, so I just wanted to keep going and play till the end. So I was really enjoying it. (How do you keep yourself focussed and ready when you get an opportunity?) I just focus on my process, what is in my control and try to work hard as much as I can. And of course, there is always support from the support staff and they have been amazing to me. The communication is unreal. So I know what's going on. So I'm really enjoying it. (On converting his starts into hundreds) Yes, I think I've been lucky, so I'm just trying to convert if I get the start," Jaiswal said.

"As I have seen like in sports and in cricket, especially that when it is your day, make it count. So I try to do that. Because a lot of experience I had recently that I was trying, but things were not going in my way. But I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes. And if I get in, so I'll just make it count," he said after the match. (ANI)

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