Yashasvi Jaiswal goes past legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become joint-fastest to 2000 Test runs for India

Birmingham [UK], July 4 (ANI): Young swashbuckler Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint-fastest to 2,000 Test runs for India alongside former stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.

Jaiswal achieved the feat in the final session of the third day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday. During his limited time on the crease, the young southpaw adopted a belligerent mindset and swiftly stacked up runs on the board to extend India's lead.

The young southpaw breezed past the 2000-run mark in Test format with a thick edge, which sent the ball wide of the gully, racing away for a four. Jaiswal achieved the milestone in his 40th innings to go level with Dravid and Sehwag. He surpassed Indian icons, including Vijay Hazare, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and many more.

At 23 years and 188 days, Jaiswal became the second youngest Indian batter to reach the milestone after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who accomplished it at the age of 20 years 330 days.

Jaiswal found holes at his will and played with England's setup before being pinned in front of the stumps by Josh Tongue. The youngster went for a drive but missed the line entirely and got trapped in front of the stumps. England appealed, and Jaiswal was deemed out.

After due consideration, Jaiswal decided to challenge the decision that the umpire Sharfuddoula accepted. England Test captain Ben Stokes sprinted towards the umpire, indicating that the timer had run out. A lengthy discussion then unfolded between Stokes and the umpire, but eventually, the review was accepted.

The review showed three red lights, and England players erupted in jubilation as Jaiswal's quick-fire cameo ended on 28(22), laced with six boundaries. In the first innings, Jaiswal fell agonisingly 13 runs short of a well-deserved century after Stokes outfoxed him and punched his return ticket on 87(107).

In England, the right-armers have become Jaiswal's Achilles heel, considering the dominance he exuded over them in the past. In each of the four innings, Jaiswal has lost his wicket to right-armers while averaging at 30.25.

Despite Jaislwa's early fall, KL Rahul kept the tempo high with his trademark drives as Karun Nair held on to the other end. India ended the day with 64/1 in 13 overs, enjoying a healthy 244-run lead. (ANI)

