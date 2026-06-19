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Home / Sports / Yashasvi to get another chance, KL Rahul unlikely at No. 3: Ten Doeschate ahead of 3rd ODI against Afghanistan

Yashasvi to get another chance, KL Rahul unlikely at No. 3: Ten Doeschate ahead of 3rd ODI against Afghanistan

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ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that the team will make a few changes for the final ODI against Afghanistan as part of its plan to test different combinations and provide opportunities to all squad members.

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Doeschate said fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is likely to be rested after impressive performances in the first two matches, while India could bring back an additional spinner.

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Ten Doeschate indicated that KL Rahul is unlikely to bat at No. 3, with the team keen to give Yashasvi Jaiswal another opportunity despite his failure in the previous game.

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He also suggested that Nitish Kumar Reddy is in contention to return to the playing XI after missing the last match.

"We will be making a few changes from the first two games. I think part of the brief coming into the series was that we wanted to try a few different combinations and give everyone a fair share of games. Someone like Arshdeep has bowled very well in the first two games; he can probably take a rest tomorrow and save up one of the batters. One of the batters will miss out tomorrow, and we'll go back to playing one of the new spinners," Doeschate told the reporters.

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"But no, I don't think KL will bat three tomorrow. I think we want to have a good look at Yashasvi as well. Obviously, he didn't get runs in the last game, so he'll probably get another go, I would have thought. Maybe with the combination, we need to look at Nitish again. Unfortunately, he couldn't play in the last game, but he needs to start in as well," he added.

Team India will be playing the final ODI against Afghanistan at Chennai on Saturday, with the series 2-0 in favour of India already. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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