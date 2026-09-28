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Home / Sports / Yashvir Singh wins silver, Rohit Yadav bronze in javelin at Asian Games; Sri Lanka clinches gold

Yashvir Singh wins silver, Rohit Yadav bronze in javelin at Asian Games; Sri Lanka clinches gold

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian javelin athletes Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav clinched silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, with Yashvir producing a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal with a throw of 88.55m, also recording his best effort on the final attempt. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finished fourth with a best throw of 80.29m.

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Yashvir entered the final round in third place before producing a personal-best throw of 85.72m to move into the silver-medal position.

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The Indian had opened the competition with an 83.56m throw and remained among the top three through the event before improving his mark on the final attempt.

Rohit Yadav secured the bronze medal with a best throw of 84.35m. He opened with 77.25m before improving to 82.40m in the second round and 84.35m in the third.

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Rohit fouled his final attempt, but his 84.35m effort was enough to secure him a place on the podium.

Pathirage moved into the lead with an 88.33m throw in the fourth round after beginning the competition with 73.53m, before improving further to 88.55m on his final attempt.

The double-podium finish in the men's javelin has taken India's medal tally to 45 - four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze. India remains 12th in the medal standings, with athletics contributing 19 medals to the country's tally at the continental event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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