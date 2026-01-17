DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ‘Yay for me!’: Venus Williams set to become oldest woman in Australian Open singles draw

‘Yay for me!’: Venus Williams set to become oldest woman in Australian Open singles draw

45-year-old receives wild-card entry to the year’s first Grand Slam for the first time in five years

article_Author
AP
Melbourne, Updated At : 10:57 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Venus Williams of the United States plays a backhand return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne in Australia on Saturday. AP/PTI Photo
Advertisement

At 45, it’s no surprise Venus Williams will be setting an age record at the Australian Open when she lines up Sunday in the first round.

Advertisement

The fact she’ll be the oldest player ever to compete in the Australian Open women’s singles draw wasn’t something she realised until after she’d received a wild-card entry to play at the year’s first major for the first time in five years.

Advertisement

“I hadn’t thought about it until it came out in the press,” she said on Saturday in closing her pre-tournament news conference. “So yay. Yay for me! Let’s do this.”

Advertisement

She then left the auditorium and walked hand-in-hand with her husband, Andrea Preti, down a corridor back toward the player area — which isn’t much like she remembered it from her previous trip in 2021, the 21st time she’d competed at Melbourne Park.

Williams was married in December, a celebration she said was her priority between the first two major tournaments in a comeback to the tour that started last July.

Advertisement

She was 17 when she first played the Australian Open in 1998, reaching the quarterfinals in just her fourth Grand Slam event and coming off the back of a run to the final of the US Open.

“It was a beautiful time, because there’s so much I didn’t know,” she said when asked to reflect on her first trip.

“But there’s a great thing of not knowing because it lets you have a clean slate. There was so much I needed to learn, and then I learned it.

“That’s the thing about sport — you keep stepping up to the line, and while there is nothing to prove, it’s all about the attitude and the effort. No one can control that. Controlling that part is really the win.”

Williams lost her Grand Slam comeback match at the US Open last August. Williams will face Olga Danilovic, a 24-year-old left-hander from Serbia, in the last match Sunday on John Cain Arena.

The No. 68-raked Danilovic is playing her 11th Grand Slam tournament and her third in Australia, where her run to the fourth round last year equaled her best at a major.

Williams, a seven-time major winner, is ranked 576 because of her limited time on the tour. She lost in the first round of warmup tournaments in New Zealand and Hobart to start the 2026 year.

If she can register her first win of the year on Sunday, she could face third-seeded Coco Gauff in the second round.

“At this point, I need to be kind to myself, because I’m getting so many things right, but, you know, there has been a lack of playing matches,” she said.

“So I’m playing well. I’m setting myself up each point to win points and controlling the points.

“That’s exactly how I’d want to play, and I’m playing the tennis I need to play.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts