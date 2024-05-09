Yellow (wonder) wall: Mbappe’s mission fails as Dortmund beat PSG to enter final

Paris, May 8

London’s calling, but not for Kylian Mbappe. When Borussia Dortmund’s players rushed over to their fans wearing yellow “London 24” T-shirts and joined in the celebrations after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday, Mbappe had long left the field.

Wembley Stadium on June 1 is the final stop on Dortmund’s quest for the Champions League trophy, by which time Mbappe will have played his last game for PSG having failed to win the trophy the club’s cash-rich Qatari owners so crave.

Central defender Mats Hummels headed Dortmund into the final as the German team won 1-0 at PSG.

Moments after Warren Zaire-Emery missed an open goal for PSG, Hummels rose unchallenged to head in Julian Brandt’s corner from the left in the 50th minute.

Dortmund advanced 2-0 on aggregate and largely contained Mbappe, who is leaving at the end of the season.

“Extremely proud. I’m very happy,” coach Edin Terzic said. “We beat a team like PSG two times and we again kept a clean sheet. We started really well and kept them away from the goal.” Dortmund are on course for their second UCL trophy. — AP

