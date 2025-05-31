DT
Home / Sports / "Yesterday only Tamil Nadu boys performed": TNCA President feels only players from Tamil Nadu in GT team performed against MI

A brilliant half-century by Sai Sudharsan and his partnership with Washington Sundar went in vain as a fine death bowling effort from Mumbai Indians (MI) helped the Blue and Gold franchise eliminate the 2022 IPL champions from the competition with a 20-run win.
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM May 31, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] May 31 (ANI): P Ashok Sigamani President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association praised Gujarat Titans (GT) players Sai Sudarshan, Washington Sundar, Shah Rukh Khan and Sai Kishore for their performance in their recent outing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI), in the Eliminator-1, on Friday in Mullanpur.

"They are definitely on the Indian lineup. They have been knocking on the door for a long time. More than 3-4 years. Yesterday, you could have seen it in the IPL. Only the Tamil Nadu boys have shown. Sai Sudarshan, Washington Sundar, Shah Rukh Khan and Sai Kishore. They have all performed," P Ashok Sigamani told reporters.

Sudharsan and Sundar were the top scorers for GT. Sudharsan made 80 off 49 balls, including ten fours and a six. On the other hand, Sundar smashed 48 off 24 balls, with a brilliant strike rate of 200. Spinner Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for GT. He grabbed two wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 42 runs.

Gujarat finished their IPL 2025 season after this defeat, and now, MI has booked a Qualifier two clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a chance at the IPL final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

