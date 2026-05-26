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Home / Sports / Yogasana to be included as indigenous sport in Commonwealth Games 2030: Mandaviya

Yogasana to be included as indigenous sport in Commonwealth Games 2030: Mandaviya

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ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that when India hosts the Commonwealth Games 2030, Yogasana will also be given a place in it as an indigenous sport.

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Mandaviya said this in the national capital on the sidelines of the launch of the first World Yogasana Championship from June 4 to 8.

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"When the Commonwealth Games are organised in India in 2030, Yogasana will also be given a place in it as an indigenous sport," Mandaviya told the reporters.

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"The First World Yogasana Sports Championship is being organised in Ahmedabad from June 4 to June 8. This is the first World Championship. More than 75 countries from around the world will participate in it. More than 500 athletes will take part in it... Yoga is our culture, it is also our way of life. This is the World Yogasana Sports Championship. It begins in India, and going forward, it will be organised in different cities around the world," he added.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Ayush, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association, representing a collaborative national effort to position Yogasana on the world sporting map.

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The championship will feature multiple competitive categories, including Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana, Rhythmic Pairs, and Team Events, with athletes competing across junior, youth, and elite divisions under internationally standardised rules and judging systems.

The World Yogasana Championship is also being viewed as a critical milestone in Yogasana's long-term roadmap towards inclusion in major international multi-sport events and eventual Olympic recognition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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