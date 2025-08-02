New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Former umpire Anil Chaudhary shared his views on the recent "DRS controversy" which took place during the first day of the fifth and final match of the series, which is being played between England and India at the Kennington Oval in London.

Advertisement

The incident took place on the second delivery of the 13th over, when Josh Tongue unleashed a sharp inswinging yorker that completely unsettled Sai Sudharsan. Attempting to defend, the batter lost his footing and tumbled to the ground as the ball struck him low on the pad.

England instantly went up for the LBW appeal, but on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena declined, signalling an inside edge by tapping his finger - an indication that allowed the fielding side to use a review.

Advertisement

Speaking on the DRS controversy, Anil Chaudhary told ANI, "I can't say that it will help. Sometimes, it happens. In auto mode, it happens. But in DRS, because it is an international match, you can't give any kind of signal for 15 seconds. I think something happened to him, which shouldn't have happened. In DRS matches, the umpire doesn't have permission to do this because then it's like an indication. I am not saying it is willing or unknowingly, but it shouldn't happen."

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had an altercation with Lee Fortis regarding the practice facilities and allegedly not being given access to the pitch for an inspection from closed quarters. As he stepped away, the Indian head coach animatedly pointed a finger and said a couple of words. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, was seen stepping in, taking Lee away and having a brief conversation with him.

Advertisement

Kotak, along with a couple of members of the Indian management, were seen trying to explain the situation to an English official. Kotak was the one who spoke for the majority of the period. While Kotak appeared to diffuse the situation while explaining their stance, Gambhir, who stood near the nets, pointed his finger towards Lee and furiously said, "You don't tell us what to do."

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate joined Kotak during his conversation with Lee, while Gambhir continued to make his point from the other end. Lee said a couple of words to Gambhir before eventually walking away from the scene. Lee was quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped while speaking to the reporters and said, "It is not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him."

Addressing the curator-coach issue, the 60-year-old shed some light on England's behaviour in the ongoing Anderson Tendulkar Trophy.

"You must have seen the English behaviour in the last match, what Ben Stokes did. He asked to stop the match. The batters were close to scoring a hundred. There is a provision in the law which says the coaches and captains can come, but they can't wear spikes or nails. I don't know why the curator didn't come. There is one more provision in the law which says unauthorised people are not allowed to go to that area. If the Indian coaches and players are being considered unauthorised, then I think they have gone overboard," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)