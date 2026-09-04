New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth questioned Washington Sundar’s match fitness and selection in the upcoming three-match Afghanistan T20 series, arguing that the all-rounder should have played competitive cricket before being picked for India.

Srikkanth also expressed concerns over Sundar’s recurring injuries and felt that he has lost his rhythm in white-ball cricket despite making a successful transition to Test cricket.

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Sundar, along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, returns to the squad, subject to fitness clearance. The squad also includes all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana.

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The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

"He is good in Tests but didn't play in Sri Lanka. How is he fit now, in two weeks? He has not proved his match fitness, so what is the use? You must play some matches at some level to show your fitness before being picked for India. You can't just play with a doctor's certificate. Washington Sundar seems to be injured after every two or three series," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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"He was smashed in Ireland and England. He started his cricket from the T20 format. He moved brilliantly to Test cricket, but he has lost his rhythm in white-ball cricket," he added.

In July, Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against England and has since been at the Centre of Excellence (COE) for his recovery.

India's squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*. (ANI)

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