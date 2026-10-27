“You deserve every bit of this award”: Virat Kohli hails Harry Kane on winning Ballon d’Or 2026

London [UK], October 27 (ANI): Former Indian skipper and batting heavyweight Virat Kohli extended his best wishes to England captain Harry Kane on winning the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or, praising his resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career.

Kohli expressed happiness at Kane’s achievement, extended his best wishes to the striker and his family, and said they must be proud of his remarkable journey.

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Kane clinched his maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal.

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"Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you, as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations," Kohli wrote in an X post.

Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations 👏❤️ @HKane — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026

Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the season. He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. It is the first Ballon d'Or for a player who has been considered among the world's best for several years.

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Kane’s triumph makes him the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or, following in the footsteps of Michael Owen, who claimed the prestigious award in 2001.

The award marks another milestone in Kane's career, with the England captain having established himself among the leading strikers in European football before joining Bayern Munich, where he has gone on to win major trophies.

The prestigious title comes after Kane dominated the Bundesliga, scoring 36 goals in 31 matches to help Bayern Munich to the 2025-26 German league title. Bayern fell in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League to eventual winner Paris Saint-Germain, but Kane also had 14 goals in 13 matches, including at least one goal in both legs of the quarterfinals against Real Madrid and the semifinals against PSG. (ANI)

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