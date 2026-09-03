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Home / Sports / "You do it once, you want more...": World No 2 Zverev targets second Grand Slam title at US Open 2026

"You do it once, you want more...": World No 2 Zverev targets second Grand Slam title at US Open 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): World No. 2 Alexander Zverev began his US Open 2026 campaign with a five-set victory over Lorenzo Sonego, defeating the Italian 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7-9), 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

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Zverev, who lifted his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this year, is now looking to build on that breakthrough and challenge for another major title in New York.

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Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Zverev reflected on winning his first Grand Slam, the work that went into achieving the feat, and his ambition to replicate that success at the US Open 2026.

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“Yeah, there was definitely some weight on my shoulders, for sure, especially at the age that I’m at. You never know if it’s ever going to happen. So, I was very happy to have finally lifted my first Grand Slam trophy, but now, once you do it, you want more. You want to keep going, you want to continue playing good tennis, and hopefully be a contender for the next one as well,” Zverev said while talking about winning his maiden Grand Slam title, as per JioStar.

Reflecting on what helped him achieve the breakthrough and his ambitions of adding more Grand Slam titles, Zverev said, “I think it was just the result of the work that I’ve done over the years. A lot of times, I came up just short. That’s what maybe made the difference in the end against Flavia in the fifth set. I was feeling really ready to win, which was a different kind of feeling compared to the other finals."

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He added, "Of course, I’m happy that it happened, but we’re in New York now, and I want to try and do it again. I feel like I’m finding my rhythm; I feel like I’m finding my game again, which is a very nice feeling. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead, and hopefully I can be at my best again.”

Zverev will next face Quentin Halys in the second round as he continues his pursuit of a second Grand Slam title in New York, with US Open 2026 action LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Zverev also spoke about the unique atmosphere at the US Open and what makes competing in New York special.

“I feel the energy in the stadium, the crowds, is always very different; it’s always very high. People are energetic; it’s not a secret. New York night sessions are very, very special, so I look forward to playing those as well. But yeah, it’s this Grand Slam with the biggest stadium; I think that sums up New York quite well,” he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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