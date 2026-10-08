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Home / Sports / “You earned that love”: Messi’s wife pens heartfelt message after football icon bids farewell to international football

“You earned that love”: Messi’s wife pens heartfelt message after football icon bids farewell to international football

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ANI
Updated At : 08:06 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Beunos Aires [Argentina], October 8 (ANI): Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of football legend Lionel Messi, penned an emotional message for her husband after he signed off from international football in fairytale fashion with Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi said goodbye to international football on a memorable note, delivering a goal and two assists during Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin in his farewell match at home on Tuesday.

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After the match, Roccuzzo wrote an emotional message in an Instagram post, praising Messi for the love and respect he received during his international farewell, saying he had earned it through his personality, humility, commitment and dedication to Argentina. She called it a privilege to have shared his journey and thanked him for teaching them so much.

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“There are nights that explain a whole life. And last night was one of those. How beautiful it was to see you surrounded by so much love, so many people thanking you and giving back everything you gave them for so many years. You earned that love. You built it with your personality, your humility, your commitment, and the heart you always gave for this jersey.

What a privilege to have walked this path by your side and what a thrill to see you close such a huge chapter of your life in this way. Thank you for teaching us so much! We love you! @leomessi. Always with you,” she said.

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Messi’s farewell match and the build-up to it were filled with emotional moments celebrating the Argentine maestro's extraordinary legacy, with tributes from teammates, football legends and fans, as well as an outpouring of emotion from Messi himself.

From receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires to a special drone show highlighting the biggest moments of his career, Messi was celebrated in a manner befitting a football icon in a nation where the sport holds a special place. Alongside Diego Maradona, Messi remains one of the most revered footballers in Argentina, having helped the country achieve numerous records and major titles during his international career.

On the field, the first half ended goalless before Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart. Messi created the opening goal in the 48th minute, setting up Nicolas Otamendi, who made no mistake to put the hosts ahead.

Messi was at the heart of Argentina's second goal as well, teeing up Nico Paz for a superb curling effort that doubled the advantage and sent the home crowd into celebration.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and adding another memorable moment to an extraordinary international career.

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch as supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause. The emotional scenes brought a fitting close to an era in which the forward transformed Argentina's fortunes on the international stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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