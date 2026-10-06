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Home / Sports / 'You gave Indian cricket everything': Legends hail Harmanpreet after conclusion of successful captaincy stint

'You gave Indian cricket everything': Legends hail Harmanpreet after conclusion of successful captaincy stint

Harmanpreet has stepped down as the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team across formats

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan hailed batter Harmanpreet Kaur following the conclusion of a highly successful stint as Indian women's team all-format captain, saying that she carried all the highs, lows, pressure and responsibility that come with the armband with pride.

Harmanpreet has stepped down as the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team across formats. She announced her decision in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. Harmanpreet's decision comes after she guided India to the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

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On his Instagram story for the Indian cricket stalwart who won the nation its first-ever 50-over women's Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj wrote, "You gave Indian cricket everything as captain, Harman. The responsibility, the pressure, the highs and the lows, you carried it all with pride. Well done for everything you've done for the team and for the nation."

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Posting on X, Shikhar lauded Harmanpreet, saying that the leadership is way more than a title, including the impact left behind.

"Leadership is never just about the title, it is about the impact you leave behind. @ImHarmanpreet, you have given Indian cricket a lot to be proud of. Wishing you the best for everything ahead!".

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Harmanpreet said the decision was not easy and reflected years of memories, emotions and sacrifices during her time as captain. She said she had given everything to the team and Indian women's cricket, at times putting aside her individual performance, personal growth and ambitions for the team's interests.

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