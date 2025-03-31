DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "You have to start from scratch...": Varun Chakaravarthy on his learnings from KKR's IPL 2024 Victory

"You have to start from scratch...": Varun Chakaravarthy on his learnings from KKR's IPL 2024 Victory

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has shared a key lesson from the Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 title-winning season. He emphasized that despite past achievements, every new tournament demands a fresh start.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:52 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] March 31 (ANI): Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has shared a key lesson from the Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 title-winning season. He emphasized that despite past achievements, every new tournament demands a fresh start.

"The lesson is that you can have a great previous tournament, but again you have to start from scratch. That's what cricket teaches you. You can have fantastic two or three tournaments, but in the next one, you have to start from zero. So, that's what I'm preparing for--starting from scratch." Varun Chakravarthy said while speaking on JioHotstar's special show 'Gen Bold.

"What I have learned till now is to just keep things very simple--don't try to do something very different, don't try to bowl a magic ball or create a magic moment. The most impactful thing you can do is stick to your basics, do them well, and execute them properly," he added.

Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy will be seen in action when Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to face off in the 12th match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 31.

The last time MI and KKR met in IPL 2024, KKR secured a victory by 18 runs at their home ground, Eden Gardens. MI are the only side this season who are yet to open their account, having lost both of their opening games.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians began their campaign in IPL 2025 on a pretty bad note as they lost against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets followed by a defeat against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs.

KKR also began their campaign in the IPL 2025 on a poor note, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a margin of 7 wickets. However, they came back strongly with an 8-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper