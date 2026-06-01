"You have to trust your partner...our thinking is pretty much the same": Satwiksairaj on chemistry with Chirag

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): India's top men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has credited his long-standing understanding, communication, and mutual trust with his partner Chirag Shetty for their continued success on the international stage.

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The Indian doubles pair registered a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri in the men's doubles final.

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They dominated the summit clash after losing the opening game against the third-seeded Indonesian pair to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in an hour and 13 minutes to become the first Indian doubles combination to clinch the Singapore Open.

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Responding to an ANI question during a media interaction following their title-winning campaign, Satwiksairaj said their partnership has been built not only through years of playing together on court but also through a strong bond off it.

"For us, it's pretty much important to have communication outside as well. It's not like you just come on the court and play. You need a really good understanding off the court as well, knowing each other well," Satwik said.

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The Indian shuttler explained that their equation has evolved over nearly 12 years of playing together, helping them understand each other's personalities, thought processes and responses in pressure situations.

"We have been playing for almost 12 years now, so we know pretty much everything about both of us -- how we think, how we handle ourselves in pressure situations. Our goals are pretty much the same. Our thinking is pretty much the same. So it's like we just need to align at the right time and the right moment," he added.

Satwik further highlighted that trust between partners becomes the defining factor during difficult moments in doubles matches, especially when one player is under pressure or struggling to find rhythm.

He said doubles badminton requires players to constantly back one another and step up when needed, with confidence that their partner will do the same in return.

"Once you're not having a good time on the court, you have to trust your partner -- just cover me for a few points, then I will get back onto the court," he said.

The 25-year-old added that such situations can arise at any stage of a tournament, whether in the early rounds or in a final, and managing them together is key to winning titles.

"It can happen in any matches -- first round, second round, semis or finals. You need to have that trust on the court while playing. Especially in doubles, in crucial times, you need to trust your partner and go with instincts," Satwik said.

The doubles pair will be next seen in action during the Indonesia Open 2026, which starts on Tuesday, according to Olympics.com.

Indonesia Open 2026 badminton: India squad

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth.

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan.

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod.

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand.

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto. (ANI)

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