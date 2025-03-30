DT
PT
Home / Sports / "You have to try things...": Starc reflects on five-wicket haul in DC's win over SRH

"You have to try things...": Starc reflects on five-wicket haul in DC's win over SRH

Mitchell Starc delivered a match-winning performance for Delhi Capitals (DC), claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul as his team secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam. Starc's 5/35 in 3.4 overs dismantled SRH's batting lineup, helping DC restrict them to a manageable total. Reflecting on his performance, Starc expressed his satisfaction with the team's overall display. 'Been a good day. All round, we were fantastic. I don't think there are too many egos in T20 cricket, you have to hang for dear life. You have to try and do things you don't normally do and find leeway against batters, nice it came off today,' he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
ANI
Updated At : 08:31 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Mitchell Starc delivered a match-winning performance for Delhi Capitals (DC), claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul as his team secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam. Starc's 5/35 in 3.4 overs dismantled SRH's batting lineup, helping DC restrict them to a manageable total.

Reflecting on his performance, Starc expressed his satisfaction with the team's overall display.

"You have to try and do things you don't normally do and find leeway against batters, nice it came off today," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Starc also spoke about his tactical approach, particularly his decision to avoid bowling full deliveries to Travis Head, a strategy that paid off.

"I've played for long enough, so I know what to do. Gotta think outside the box. Even as an older player, you have to bowl different balls. Glad that worked out," he added.

The Australian speedster also highlighted the experience of joining a fresh squad and building new connections.

"It's great to get into a new, young group and form new relationships with guys you haven't played with," Starc remarked.

With this commanding victory, DC continues to build momentum in IPL 2025, while Starc's form serves as a massive boost for the team moving forward. He has eight wickets in the tournament.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. Starc made them regret the decision as SRH was reduced to 37/4. A 77-run stand between Aniket Verma (74 in 41 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) brought some balance to the game. But later on Kuldeep Yadav (3/22) and Starc (5/35) took wickets quickly to bundle out SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs.

During the run-chase of 164 runs, an 81-run opening stand between Jake Fraser McGurk (38 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Faf du Plessis (50 in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes) ended the match in the first 10 overs itself. After DC sunk to 115/3 in 11.3 overs, a partnership between Abishek Porel (34* in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (21 in 14 balls, with three fours) took DC to a seven-wicket win with four overs left.

Starc was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

