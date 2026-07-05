"You made us feel proud to be Paraguayan": President Pena salutes team after FIFA World Cup exit

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], July 5 (ANI): Paraguayan President Santiago Pena paid an emotional tribute to the national team following its FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, praising the players for their fighting spirit after a narrow 0-1 defeat to France in the Round of 16.

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In a post on X after the match, Pena wrote, "Thank you for everything, @Albirroja! You are lions, warriors until the last minute. You gave your all on the pitch and made us feel proud to be Paraguayan, and the entire world felt it. Today, a whole country applauds you and waits for you with open arms. Thank you for representing our grit (garra), our passion, and the spirit of a people that never gives up."

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Paraguay's World Cup campaign came to an end at Lincoln Financial Field after Kylian Mbappe converted a second-half penalty to send France into the quarter-finals, where Les Bleus will face Morocco.

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Despite the defeat, Paraguay once again impressed with a disciplined defensive display against one of the tournament favourites. Having already stunned Germany in the previous round, the South Americans frustrated France for long periods with their compact shape and relentless work rate.

France dominated possession from the outset, controlling more than 80 per cent of the ball during the early stages, but Paraguay's organised defence restricted Didier Deschamps' side to limited opportunities. Julio Enciso spearheaded the pressing effort, while goalkeeper Orlando Gill remained largely untroubled in the opening half.

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The first 45 minutes produced no shots on target from either side, making it only the third FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966 to reach half-time without a single effort on target. Tempers also flared midway through the half following a challenge on Mbappe by Andres Cubas, leading to a mass confrontation involving players from both teams.

France finally found the breakthrough in the 66th minute after substitute Desire Doue won a penalty by weaving past three defenders before being fouled by Diego Gomez. Mbappe calmly converted from the spot despite Paraguay's attempts to delay the restart.

Paraguay continued to push until the final whistle and nearly forced a late breakthrough, while Gill denied Mbappe a second goal with an excellent double save in stoppage time.

Although their memorable World Cup run ended in the Round of 16, Paraguay departed the tournament with widespread admiration, earning praise from their president for embodying the resilience and determination that defined their campaign. (ANI)

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