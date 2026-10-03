Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hailed archer Chikitha Taniparthi for a sensational performance at the Asian Games 2026, which saw her clinch two historic gold medals in compound archery.

Chikitha was part of the Indian women's compound archery team comprising of Jyothi Vennam and Prithika Pradeep, who defeated China 238-234 in the final in the women's compound archery, also matching the world record to secure the gold. In the other event, Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav secured a historic Los Angeles Olympics 2028 mixed team event slot in compound archery with a win over South Korea in the gold medal match.

Advertisement

In a video message to the young shooter, Nita said, "You make all girls so proud. You are going to be an inspiration for so many girls of our country and around the world."

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reliance Foundation Sports (@rfyouthsports)

Archery had a sensational campaign overall, with five gold medal wins, two silver medals and bronze each, equaling the 2022 Hangzhou campaign as India's best-ever in Archery.

Notably, India enjoyed a spectacular medal-winning day at the Asian Games on Saturday, securing gold medals in men’s hockey, T20 cricket, wrestling, golf and archery as its overall medal tally ended at 85, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. This is India's second-best Asian Games campaign behind the 2022 edition, where they breached the 100-medal mark for the first time, with 106 medals, including 28 gold medals, 38 silver medals and 40 bronze medals.

Advertisement

The men’s hockey team capped the day in style, defeating Malaysia 5-1 to successfully defend their Asian Games title and secure qualification for the 2028 Olympics.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led India’s charge with a brace as the men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the Asian Games gold medal. Harmanpreet struck in the 11th and 57th minutes, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also got on the scoresheet. Malaysia’s lone goal came through Shello Silverius in the 14th minute. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)