You must be Djoking

MELBOURNE, January 29

A ruthless Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title today and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final.

In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) victory at Rod Laver Arena to reclaim the world No.1 ranking and again deny Tsitsipas a maiden Major title.

The atmosphere was electric and the crowd often unruly as Serbian and Greek fans bayed in the terraces as if roaring on football teams.

But at the finish, chants of “Nole! Nole” won out as Djokovic stormed to a 5-0 lead in the final tiebreak and closed out the match with a thumping forehand down the line that Tsitsipas could only hit long.

The 35-year-old Serb tapped his temple then his heart as he walked forward to shake hands with Tsitsipas before jumping into his players box.

Unleashing a roar, Djokovic pumped his fists then cried as he hugged his mum.

Djokovic’s 22nd Grand Slam triumph, now matching Rafa Nadal, was the ultimate redemption a year on from his sensational deportation from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam due to his lack of Covid vaccination.

That dark episode seemed like ancient history today as he soaked up the cheers from his army of Serbian supporters. Despite saying repeatedly he bore no grudges over his deportation, Djokovic left none in doubt that the events of last year would be fuel for his success. “I have to say this has been the most challenging tournament I have played in my life,” Djokovic said. — Reuters