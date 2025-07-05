"You never know how the game can go": Harry Brook as India takes charge of 2nd Test match

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Despite India taking charge of the second Test at Headingley on the back of a commanding lead of 244 runs with nine wickets in hand, England batter Harry Brook, even so, stated, "You never know how this game can go"

India finished Day 3 on a strong note, with KL Rahul batting on 28 and Karun Nair unbeaten on 7. The visitors are in the driver's seat.

"Yeah, obviously they're in front at the minute, but like I said before if we get a couple of early wickets in the morning, three or four wickets in the morning you never know how this game can go," Brook said, highlighting how quickly momentum can shift in Test cricket.

Brook referenced India's collapse at Headingley in the first Test, where England ripped through the batting order with stunning spells.

"As we've seen last week we got seven for 30 runs and then six for 40 runs at Headingley and then they've done the same to us today," Brook added.

"So everything happens so quickly and you never know how the game can go," he noted.

England had looked in control during their first innings, with Brook and Jamie Smith putting on a dominant show before India stormed back, taking five wickets for just 20 runs to restrict them to 407.

Brook and Smith's memorable 303-run stand was the third 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower for England in Tests after 399 between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow (against South Africa, Cape Town, 2016) and 332 between Jonathan Trott and Stuart Broad (against Pakistan, Lord's, 2010).

Remarkably, it was also the third 300-plus partnership for England against India for any wicket after 350 between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen (The Oval, 2011) and 308 between Graham Gooch and Allan Lamb (Lord's, 1990).

Smith and Brook became the third pair to stand for a 300-plus for the sixth wicket (or lower) after the team had lost five wickets under 100 in the history of Test cricket. The previous two came in historic contests that date back to 1937 and 2014.

Day 4 promises to be a crucial one, as England eyes breakthroughs and India aims to stretch its lead beyond reach. (ANI)

