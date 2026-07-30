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Home / Sports / "You showed that composure isn't opposite of aggression": Sachin Tendulkar pays tribue to Rahane as he bids farewell to international cricket

"You showed that composure isn't opposite of aggression": Sachin Tendulkar pays tribue to Rahane as he bids farewell to international cricket

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

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Wishing Rahane the very best for the future, Sachin lauded his composure, resilience and calm presence on the field.

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In a post on X, the Master Blaster wrote, "Congratulations on a remarkable career, @ajinkyarahane88. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia. You showed that composure isn't the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best."

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Notably, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane were teammates for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Rahane's Test journey began on March 22, 2013, against Australia at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, where Tendulkar stood alongside him at the crease and urged the debutant to soak in and enjoy the special moment.

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In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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