Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a playful message for his former protege Abhishek Sharma after the left-handed batter smashed a sensational century against New Zealand in the third T20I, teasing him for missing out on a half-century in just 12 balls.

Abhishek produced a breathtaking 113 off 38 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick-fire 45 off 19 deliveries as India chased down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs at Hnry Stadium on Tuesday. The six-wicket victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

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Yuvraj, who has mentored Abhishek during the early stages of his career, shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of the two left-handers, with a playful dig at the India opener's inability to match his record for the fastest T20I half-century between two Full Member nations.

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"You still can't get 50 off 12 can you @abhisheksharma_4! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard! @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

Yuvraj holds the record for the fastest half-century in men's T20Is between Full Member nations, having reached the milestone in just 12 balls against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in Durban in 2007. He also famously struck six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during that innings.

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Abhishek, meanwhile, brought up his half-century in 15 deliveries against New Zealand in Wellington. He had earlier struck a 14-ball fifty against New Zealand during the 2026 T20 World Cup match in Guwahati.

The 26-year-old eventually reached his fourth T20I century in just 35 balls, finishing with 11 sixes and nine fours in an innings that put India's chase firmly on course.

Yuvraj later congratulated Abhishek and praised the teenager for his contribution to the opening partnership, while also acknowledging the efforts of Sanju Samson and India's bowling attack.

And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls 😜 Well played sir @OfficialAbhi04 ! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye 🤷🏻‍♂️ Good stuff on the other end by #VaibhavSooryavanshi! Devastating combination! Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win 👌 congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 #IndVSNZ @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2026

"And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls. Well played sir @OfficialAbhi04! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye. Good stuff on the other end by VaibhavSooryavanshi! Devastating combination! Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win. congratulations Team India," Yuvraj wrote on X.

India's chase was set up by a blistering opening stand between Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, who added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs. The pair took apart the New Zealand bowling attack, combining power hitting with an aggressive approach that left the hosts struggling to contain the scoring rate.

Sooryavanshi struck four sixes and four fours during his 19-ball knock, providing India with a rapid start before departing for 45. Abhishek continued the assault after his opening partner's dismissal, maintaining the momentum and ensuring that India stayed well ahead of the required rate.

Abhishek's 113 also took his tally of centuries in men's T20 cricket to 11, placing him behind Chris Gayle, who leads the all-time list with 22 hundreds, and Babar Azam, who has 13. In men's T20Is, Abhishek now has four centuries, joining the group of batters with four hundreds in the format, including Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt and Karanbir Singh, while Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma lead with five each.

The Indian bowlers had earlier restricted New Zealand to 198, giving their batters a challenging but achievable target. The visitors then completed the chase with 40 balls remaining, underlining their dominance in the contest.

India's victory also sealed the five-match series with two games still to play. The team will now travel to Auckland for the fourth T20I at Eden Park on Friday, looking to maintain its winning run before the final match of the tour. (ANI)

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